Mugger Amber Beraun robs money and then asks for a date

Money or date, this was the dilemma Amber Beraun faced when Damien Boyce mugged her at gunpoint and then after taking her money, requested her to add him to her Facebook friends list and asked for a date.

Damien Boyce reportedly told Beraun that she was “too pretty to rob” that he even offered to repay her for what she gave him.

The terrifying, yet, funny incident took place when Beraun was checking her mailbox outside her home. Boyce approached her, pointed the gun at her, and forced her to hand over all her cash. He didn’t stop there. The armed Boyce insisted that she become his Facebook friend.

Although she refused to let him inside, Amber handed the mugger almost 100 dollars in cash, but he wasn’t satisfied. While holding her at gunpoint, he insisted that she add him on Facebook.

At that point, Beraun felt she had no option but to obey. She explained, “I thought if maybe I added him on Facebook, he would leave, and he did.” That came as a surprise to Beraun, nonetheless, she was relieved.

However, what followed were flirtatious messages from the perpetrator, who claimed he would repay her because of her appearance. One message she received read, “Look you know I’mma pay you back. It’s a f***** up way to meet someone, but d*** you was too pretty to rob.”

In response, Amber replied, “I believe you, man. I can tell you’re sweet, times just got rough. I know that.”

Another message then popped up from the man asking her to chill with him. He added, “I swear I’m not on that type of timing.” To which Amber replied humorously, “I do have a man. You know I can’t do that LOL. I wish you the best though.”

