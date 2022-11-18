Beyonce and Jay-Z tie for most number of Grammy nominations

- Advertisement -

As the saying goes ‘it’s all in the family’, that really is the case for husband and wife, Jay Z and Beyoncé when it comes to the Grammy music awards where they are tied for the most number of nominations.

As of November, the rapper has 83 nominations. Beyoncé was at 79 adding nine to her total including an album of the year for Renaissance and record and song of the year for Break My Soul. Jay Z then bagged five more nominations including for the lyrics of Break My Soul.

This brings both to 88.

Beyoncé also broke a new record with her eighth record of the year nomination she has broken a tie with the late Frank Sinatra who was nominated seven times in that category during his career.

She made firsts in a few additional categories, her nominations this year also include Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Dance/Electronic Recording for Break My Soul, Album of the Year and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for Renaissance; Best R&B Performance for Virgo’s Groove; Best Traditional R&B Performance for Plastic off the Sofa; Best R&B Song for Cuff It and Best Song Written for Visual Media for Be Alive from King Richard grammy awards.

Beyoncé’s tally includes her pre-solo work as part of Destiny’s Child. She has 28 Grammys. Jay-Z has won 24.

Jay-Z has been nominated together with Beyoncé for album of the year and song of the year. His work on DJ Khaled’s God Did has also been nominated for song of the year, rap song and rap performance.

To date Beyoncé has won the most number of Grammy awards among female artists in history. If she were to win four out of the nine nominations this time around she will become the artist with the most Grammy awards beating conductor Sir George Solti who has won 31 awards.

Other people with a huge number of nominations over the years include Sir Paul McCartney at 81, Quincy Jones with 80 and Kanye West at 75.

