Revisiting Bullying scandals among K-pop celebrities

The world of K-Pop seems fantastic from the outside with all the success stories, the pretty girls dancing and singing and cute boys too, adding to the joy but some of them were subjected to bullying in the past and we are revisiting the scandals.

It has been reported that AOA’s Mina shared on Instagram that she was a victim of bullying by AOA member Jimin throughout her 10 years with the girl group.

Jimin denied the claim and Mina followed up with evidence of self-harm and continued exposing her former AOA groupmate’s treatment of her.

After that, she shared that Jimin had apologised to her personally and her label gave an update on her well-being.

Bullying and disappearing

However, after posting an apology on Instagram, Jimin immediately ceased all activities in the entertainment industry and went silent on social media for over a year and a half.

She only reappeared for the first time in over a year and a half on social media to share a special gift for her fans.

That is how intense the cases of bullying can get and we can assume that AOA Mina got her revenge in the process.

Nevertheless, on September last year Dispatch reported the whole story behind the AOA bullying scandal, consisting of a 128-minute chat history between the AOA members and what was going on.

Looking back at July 2020, AOA Mina started the initial bullying accusations. The news started gaining attention when Jimin denied them.

The leaked text messages were evidence that the incident happened. Mina and Jimin eventually apologised to each other and accepted the apology.

Born on January 8, 1991, Jimin, whose real name is Shin Ji-min is a South Korean rapper and singer. Jimin was the leader and main rapper of the girl group AOA which debuted in 2012 under FNC Entertainment.

Jimin was a semi-finalist in the first season of Unpretty Rapstar in 2015.

During the show, she released several successful collaboration singles, most notably “Good Start” (with Seulong) and “Puss” (with Iron).

Following allegations of bullying by former bandmate Kwon Mina, Jimin left the group and retired from the entertainment industry in July 2020. She returned to the entertainment industry in July 2022.

Kwon Mina, who was born on September 21, 1993, known mononymously as Mina is a South Korean singer and actress. She is best known as a former member of the girl group AOA. Kwon has acted in television dramas, including Modern Farmer (2014) and All About My Mom (2015).

APRIL: Bullying Lee Hyunjoo

As if the bullying case of AOA Mina was not enough, the world of K-Pop was rocked again with another report.

It was reported that in February 2021, a former DSP Media group started talking about the allegations within APRIL. At that time, nobody knew what was going on. Before that, there was no news around APRIL until somebody mentioned it.

The group’s agency was also unaware so they started to investigate. It was a big deal for a group like APRIL as they have been around for many years.

Most people in South Korea know about APRIL which is why it was more controversial. DSP Media released a statement about the bullying which turned out to be true.

In March 2021, another member from UNI.T talked about the former member Lee Hyun Joo and bullying.

The case drew more attention from the outside world. It is not something to be taken lightly as it is another K-pop idol getting bullied.

It also has real repercussions. Since the incident, people from other K-pop groups started defending Lee Hyun Joo.

Furthermore, APRIL Naeun had to drop out of an upcoming SBS drama called “Taxi Driver”.

That’s how big it has gotten, she basically got replaced by another actress.

The official police has dropped all allegations as of February 2022.

Born on February 5, 1998, Lee Hyun Joo is a South Korean actress, singer and model. She is a former member of girl group APRIL.

Following her departure from the group, she participated in the KBS2’s survival show The Unit and finished in fifth place, making her debut as a member of project girl group Uni.T in 2018.

She is known for her lead roles in Love Distance 2, The Witch Store and Love, Can You Deliver Today.

