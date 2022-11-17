Ivana Trump’s NYC townhouse on the market for $26.5 million

- Advertisement -

Ivana Trump’s opulent townhouse is now on sale for a cool $26.5 million. The town house measures 8,725 square feet and is located at 10 East 64th Street in Manhattan. It is filled with 80’s style décor featuring leopard print furniture, pink marble flooring and gold-plated trim.

Her son Eric Trump told The Wall Street Journal, “My mom absolutely loved that house. It embodied Ivana Trump,” he said.

Ivana who passed away four months ago bought the property after her divorce to former president Donald Trump. It had been empty for nearly 12 years before that and was formerly a dentist’s office.

She then overhauled the property which is also called the Adolph and Lillian Pavenstadt House.

The property has an entertainment room that is decked with emerald wallpaper and gold trim which Ivana described as “how Louis XVI would have lived if he had had money.”

The house has 17 rooms with five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. It was originally purchased for $2.5 million in 1992.

The proceeds of the sale will be divided among her children, Eric, Donald Jr and Ivanka.

The house was build in 1879 and has an unassuming exterior with a mansard roof and custom gold and black grilled doors, a far cry from the ostentatious look of its interior.

Some of its décor would be considered extremely gaudy by today’s standards with its decadent and loud interiors. It has a leopard print covered library – with leopard print in the wall paneling, along the carpet and even on the furniture’s upholstery, as well as a painting of two leopards playing over the sofa. That space comes complete with gold-tone moldings and window drapes.

According to the New York Post, the bathroom has pink fixtures with faucets, moldings and columns with gold accents. There is a grand curved staircase, a Versailles-inspired dining room with gold-tone wall coverings, ornate gold moldings and a wood burning fireplace – all under a chandelier hanging from a ceiling dressed with gilded moldings. The area also includes a smaller eat-in area fronting a floor-to-ceiling window overlooking a private interior courtyard.

The dining room is equally bold with shades of red and emerald underneath a gold fabric ceiling with an ornate chandelier. The house has a grand white piano which Ivana used to hire professional musicians to play when entertaining guests. The bedroom has a canopy bed in front of the fireplace. All in all the home is described in her book Raising Trump as luxurious and whimsical.

Eric Trump said in later years she converted his brother’s bedroom into a gym and from her treadmill there was a window where she would wave to fashion legend Donatella Versace who used to live across the street.

“They loved each other,” he said.

