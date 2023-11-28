Beyonce’s daughter used criticism about her tour performances as motivation

Blue Ivy, Beyoncé’s daughter, encountered social media comments mocking her dance moves during the Renaissance Tour, prompting her to intensify her training.

Reported by the New York Times’ review of the upcoming “Renaissance” concert film, Beyoncé felt “dismayed” when her 11-year-old read critical posts about her dancing.

However, rather than giving up, it pleased Beyoncé that Blue Ivy chose to work harder and train for future performances, as mentioned by the outlet. The legendary singer was initially reluctant about Blue Ivy performing. However, Blue Ivy was determined to prove critics wrong and she became more diligent in her dancing.

TikTok videos showcased Blue Ivy’s growth

It was reported that Beyoncé allowed just one appearance for Blue Ivy as performing in front of a large crowd seemed unsuitable for an 11-year-old. Blue Ivy then persisted. The daughter proved her worth and during the tour, fans noticed a significant improvement in her confidence and dance skills, with TikTok videos showcasing her growth.

Blue Ivy debuted on stage in May during Beyoncé’s Paris performance, impressing in silver attire alongside backup dancers while her mom sang “My Power.” Despite continuing appearances in subsequent tour stops, Beyoncé had initially opposed her daughter performing, as revealed in the New York Times.

Blue Ivy ready to perform

Beyoncé mentioned in the film, “She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no.”Despite the criticism faced by Blue Ivy, fans of Queen Bey expressed disdain for those who disparaged the youngster online.Several users on Twitter defended Blue Ivy, praising her performance and potential, while criticizing the negativity she faced.

Support poured in from fans and family, with Tina Knowles-Lawson expressing immense pride in her granddaughter’s progress and confidence. Jay-Z also shared his pride during an interview, highlighting the significance of Blue Ivy reclaiming her power on stage despite growing up under constant scrutiny.”Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” is set to premiere in theaters on Dec. 1.

Cover Photo: Wiki