Beyonce donates $4 million to Kamala Harris campaign

Beyonce Knowles is going all out to support Vice President Kamala Harris’ bid for president in the upcoming elections.

The superstar singer is set to donate $4 million to Kamala Harris’ campaign, according to a report in the Daily Mail on August 4.

“She has set aside $4 million to donate to the campaign, with plans to donate more if she sees the need to. Beyonce has cleared her schedule to attend a Kamala Harris fundraiser,” reports the Daily Mail.

Beyoncé donated $4 million to Kamala Harris’ political campaign, and Beyoncé is reportedly joining Kamala Harris and other supporters at a fundraiser for Kamala’s campaign. 🗞️ Daily Mail UK. pic.twitter.com/EIQvEVP5Gf — Beyoncé News (@BeyonceHiveNews) August 4, 2024

The singer took the step after she found out what Project 2025 is all about.

A source close to her said, “She feels the stakes are too high and she believes in Kamala’s vision for America.”

Project 2025 seeks to promote conservative policies in the United States government. Its official website states that it will “build on four pillars that will, collectively, pave the way for an effective conservative administration: a policy agenda, personnel, training and a 180-day playbook”.

Project 2025 has instilled fear in some due to its extreme nature and Donald Trump is trying to distance himself from it but many feel that Trump cannot be trusted in his attempt to do so.

The Harris campaign often plays Beyoncé’s song Freedom from her Lemonade album which she gave the Democratic Party full rights to, something that she does not easily do.

The singer has largely stayed out of political involvement of any sort the last couple of years with her last foray seen in 2012 when she sang at Barack Obama’s inauguration.

Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles has also publicly endorsed Harris with an Instagram post, calling her “new, youthful, sharp”, with a picture of herself with the Vice President.

Harris declared in her tax filings that she accepted two tickets to a Beyonce concert in 2023 which were priced at $1,655.92. She attended the concert with her husband Doug Emhoff at the FedEx Field in Maryland in August 2023.

Song rights are a big issue at political events with many famous singers and groups getting upset with parties they are not affiliated to using their songs. For example, artists like The Village People, John Fogerty, Linkin Park, The Rolling Stones and R.E.M have all threatened Trump with legal action over him using their music at campaign events and rallies.

This endorsement by Beyonce is likely to resonate with a lot of younger voters which is a demographic that Harris is aiming for in her bid for President. Harris has raised more than $200M in a week after Biden announced that he is exiting the presidential race.