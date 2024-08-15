Bian Mei: China’s ‘genuine Mulan’ safeguarding royalty and world leaders with a 4kg steel vest

In elite protection, where courage and strength are paramount, Bian Mei stands out as a trailblazer. As China’s first female bodyguard, she fearlessly safeguarded some of the most influential leaders during their visits to China. Her journey is not just one of physical prowess but also grace and determination, as evidenced by her third-place finish in a beauty pageant.

Bian Mei was destined for a life of service. Her father, a chief bodyguard for several Chinese political leaders, instilled in her the values of duty and protection. In 1984, she enrolled in the China People’s Police University, where she honed her skills in security protection, boxing, judo, shooting, and driving. Her studies also included criminal psychology and law, preparing her for the challenges ahead.

Bian’s dedication to her craft was unparalleled. She recounted an incident during training where she broke her left leg but still adhered to the school’s rule to get to the training ground, even if it meant crawling there. This rigorous training cultivated her willpower and determination, qualities she admired in her role model, Tim McCarthy, the bodyguard who shielded former US President Ronald Reagan during an assassination attempt in 1981.

After graduating with top honours in 1988, Bian joined the Ministry of State Security, becoming China’s first woman elite bodyguard. Throughout her career, she protected high-profile figures, including first ladies from the US, the former Soviet Union, India, Japan, a Thai princess, and Pakistan’s former prime minister. Her ability to combine strength with attentiveness earned her praise, and no accident occurred under her watch.

Bian’s compassion and attentiveness extended beyond her professional duties. During Mikhail Gorbachev’s visit to China in May 1989, she developed a close friendship with his wife, Raisa, providing her with a cushion for back pain, an act that earned her praise from the first lady. Similarly, during Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s visit to China, Bian caught the princess when she fell from a camel, an incident that deepened their friendship.

Bian disclosed that she frequently donned bulletproof steel plates that could weigh up to four kilograms.

“I don’t wear a bulletproof vest for my own protection, but to make sure that if a bullet comes my way, I can stop it, preventing it from going through me and endangering the foreign visitor,” she explained.

The ‘genuine Mulan’ in China

Despite her remarkable career, Bian retired in 1995 due to the immense pressure and the physical demands of her job. She then ventured into security consulting and later real estate. Today, Bian’s life as an elite bodyguard continues to inspire many. Her courage and combat skills have been commended, with some calling her a “genuine Mulan in China”.

Bian Mei’s legacy is a testament to her remarkable courage and unwavering determination. She has shown that in the world of elite protection, strength and grace can coexist, making her a true heroine in the eyes of many. As she enjoys a well-deserved retirement, her story remains a source of inspiration, reminding us of the extraordinary women who shape our world’s history.