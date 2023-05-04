Police across America are being substituted by private security guards?

Police departments losing officers and rising crime rates in many parts of America have strengthened the private security industry, thus, giving the impression that police forces have now been replaced by private security guards.

According to the Brennan Center for Justice, homicides, assassinations, home invasions, sexual assaults, and car thefts increased nationally in 2020, and an upsurge in homelessness has intensified apprehensions about security and protection.

These issues reinforced the private security sector, which had already been gradually growing since the 9/11 terrorist attack and went strong in 2020.

According to the Security Industry Association, there are roughly twice as many security guards employed in the U.S. than there were 20 years ago. By 2021, there were about 2 police officers but 3.1 security guards for every 1,000 civilians.

“Private security is going to take over everything,” says Andre Boyer, head of S.I.T.E, a private protection agency that safeguards gas stations and hotels in Philadelphia at the directive of establishment owners. “We’re here to let the public know that they can feel safe.”

Can they replace the police?

While private security guards can deliver vital support to law enforcement agencies and personnel, they do not possess the same level of training, authority, or accountability as police officers.

Police officers are trained in a wide range of skills, including de-escalation, crisis management, and conflict resolution, and are held to high standards of conduct and accountability. They are authorized to use force when necessary to protect public safety and uphold the law.

On the other hand, private security guards, are hired by private individuals or organizations and are principally responsible for protecting their clients’ property and assets. They may not have the same level of training or experience as police officers, and their primary duty is not to protect the public or enforce the law.

Legal and ethical concerns

Besides, the use of private security guards instead of police officers could raise significant legal and ethical concerns. For example, private security guards may not be subject to the same constitutional and civil rights protections as police officers, and there may be issues around accountability and liability for any wrongdoing or unwarranted use of force.

In a nutshell, while private security guards can be a significant complement to law enforcement, they cannot and should not replace the police across America.

Here are some reactions from Twitter users about this development:

Zippy McFunklesticks @SwampPhox

We had no idea this would happen🙃🙃😂😂😂

Vincent Van Der Hyde@realk7vv

An interesting pair of numbers. There are 782.560 private security guards in the US; there are 660,288 uniformed police in the US. What does that mean?

miri wood@miriwood

Wasn’t that the point of the #DefundthePolice movement?

Manta@_Manta777

Only politicians can have armed protection

Moorfield Storey@storeymoorfield

Are you considering that private guards do NOT have qualified immunity making them less violent?

