AOC proposes to BAN POLITICIANS from owning and trading STOCKS, conservatives APPROVE  

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez aka AOC is a controversial figure in the American political landscape. However, she is making waves recently due to her viewpoints on politicians owning stocks. This is probably one of the few times where conservative Americans are relatively agreeing with her.

NewsWeek states that in an unusual display of bipartisanship, Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Matt Gaetz are receiving praise for working together to introduce a bill that aims to prohibit members of Congress from trading stocks. The Restoring Faith in Government Act has Democratic Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi and Republican Representative Brian Fitzpatrick as co-sponsors. On the other hand, it does not allow members of Congress or their families to own, trade, or sell stocks.

Furthermore, people see the bill as an effort to restore public trust in Congress. It is rocked by a series of insider trading scandals in recent years. The proposed ban would help prevent conflicts of interest and ensure that lawmakers prioritise the interests of their constituents over their personal financial gain.

Nevertheless, there is widespread support for the bill from both sides of the aisle, as well as from the public. Meanwhile, people are eager to see meaningful action taken to address corruption in Washington.

Probably the first and only time we might see AOC and conservatives working together

This should of happened years ago. Congress uses their job to enrich their net worth not make America a better place — Matt Allen (@investmattallen) May 2, 2023

Twitter users state that the bill is decades late. Americans should not allow their elected leaders, whether it be Democrats or Republicans, to participate in insider stock trading. Furthermore, others are stating that the American system needs fixing.

🤙 — Genevieve Roch-Decter, CFA (@GRDecter) May 3, 2023

Typical conservatives on Twitter admit that they have to give AOC a win for this. It appears that this topic is uniting the divided people of America. However, some conservatives are upset that the Twitter post has no mention of her partnership with Matt Gaetz for this bill.

How do we short her? — Genevieve Roch-Decter, CFA (@GRDecter) May 3, 2023

Some say the bill scares Nancy Pelosi off. However, it is merely an allegation that she benefits from stock trading as a political member. Unfortunately, most Americans believe that this bill will never not go through as other politicians may do not have the same drive to do their job as AOC and Matt Gaetz.

