Kevin Costner and Baumgartner files for divorce after 18 years

Yellowstone actor Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner of 18 years are finally getting a divorce. The representative of Costner confirmed the split in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

In September 2004, the 68-year-old Oscar winner got married to handbag designer Baumgartner and they share three children.

Unfortunate end for Costner and Baumgartner

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” the message read. “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Back in November, Costner sang praises about his wife to People, “My wife does things that just completely… It just helps. The house is prettier because of her. Everything is warmer because of her. There’s these little things that she does and I think it’s the power of love, but that she makes her home that way.”

Costner and Baumgartner share sons Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 14 including daughter Grace, 12. Costner has four other children from previous relationships, daughters Annie and Lily and sons Joe and Liam.

- Advertisement -

From the start, Baumgartner was upfront with Costner about wanting to start a family.

The couple dated for six years before Baumgartner gave Costner an ultimatum. “Finally, there came a moment where, maybe this doesn’t go forward,” Costner said before he decided “I’m not going to lose her because I’m afraid.”

Speaking Well About Baumgartner

The actor had nothing but praise for his wife when talking to People about their relationship during the pandemic, saying, “Our partnership has really come into focus about what we do for each other and how we deal with our family.”

This is Costner’s second marriage after his 16-year marriage to Cindy Silva, which ended in divorce in 1994.

Read More News

- Advertisement -

Photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts