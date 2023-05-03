Trans woman TORTURES 7-YEAR-OLD daughter for EXPLICIT content lands in a WOMEN’S JAIL 

The conservatives are vehemently angry at the news of a sick trans woman torturing her own 7-year-old daughter for explicit content on the internet. She apparently made multiple pornographic videos that are in the realm of transgenderism pornography.

In 2022, the New Jersey Department of Corrections classified a person who was convicted of creating sadistic child sexual exploitation material using her own daughter as a female. This is despite the abuser being born male and identifying as transgender.

Matthew Volz, who now goes by the name Marina, is given 25 years in prison for his heinous act. Furthermore, she is receiving jail time for her involvement with the pornography production business she operates with three others.

Volz took custody of the child in Oregon before transporting her to New Jersey, where she began filming her in the pornographic content. Prior to launching his porn scheme, Volz was the president of the Clark College Queer Association.

Twitter users ANGRY at the child exploiter being in a women’s prison

You can imagine a scenario whereby a man, incapable of having a relationship with a woman, would self ID as Female & commit a crime in order to be incarcerated with vulnerable & captive women. — diana leonie (@dianaleonie1) May 1, 2023

Conservatives are vehemently angry at the state for allowing the trans woman to be in a female prison. Many are stating that the women in said prison will most definitely feel uncomfortable to be around a sexual abuser.

In addition to that, there are users that state that perverts are hopping on the transgender bandwagon to unleash their full inner desires. Unfortunately, this is of course affecting the transgender community in a negative light.

Democrats dont care about women unless they can use them — Scott Dutra (@ScottDutra4) May 2, 2023

However, some Twitter users are quoting the article that states the women in said jail are in shock for having such a vile person in their quarters. Furthermore, conservatives are blaming the Democrats for this problem and state that they do not care about women.

Furthermore, it seems that a growing portion of Americans are fed up with how the Democrats are running the country. Massive riots and looters running around cities stealing consumer goods, the medical industry profiting on child gender transitions, the list goes on. Will Americans vote for the Biden administration again for a second term? We will have to wait and see.

The photo above is from Wikipedia







