Biden: Approval rating stays low, AP-NORC poll shows

President Joe Biden has tirelessly championed the merits of his policy initiatives, yet his endeavors have struggled to resonate significantly with the American public and his approval rating remains low.

According to a fresh poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, merely 36% of U.S. adults extend their approval towards Biden’s economic stewardship. This figure, though slightly below the 42% who favor his overall performance, finds itself closely aligned with his approval ratings for the past year and a half, including the snapshot taken just two months ago.

As signs of economic progress cast a hopeful glow on the horizon, they have not swayed public sentiment substantially toward the Democratic president. These sentiments come at a crucial juncture as Biden readies himself for a potential 2024 reelection bid that might once again pit him against his 2020 rival, Republican Donald Trump.

Biden, now 80, grapples with the challenge of fully rallying his fellow Democrats, still grappling with the lingering spectre of inflation.

Approval rating LOW for Biden

Within the Democratic spectrum, a sense of ambivalence persists. While 76% of Democrats approve of the overall performance of Biden, only 65% endorse his economic acumen. Respondents exhibit a dichotomy in their yearning for a return to normalcy after the tumultuous Trump era and their aspirations for more ambitious measures addressing climate change, healthcare costs, and taxation.

Merritt Rahn, a 74-year-old GOP supporter from Jensen Beach, Florida, voices concerns about Biden’s policies and highlights escalating gasoline and food prices and he contends that Biden’s shift away from oil and gas would negatively impact the nation’s vitality.

The poll reveals that while 82% affirm their willingness to support him as the nominee, only 24% advocate for his pursuit of a second term. An internal divide is evident, with 55% of Democrats dismissing the idea of Biden’s 2024 campaign.

Low approval for Bidenomics

“Bidenomics,” a term coined by the president to encapsulate his visions for cost reduction, renewable energy adoption, and technological advancement, has left some perplexed. Cory O’Brien, a 39-year-old educator from Massachusetts, admitted to grappling with its meaning, describing Biden as a free market capitalist in line with moderate Democrats.

Amid the potential rematch between Biden and Trump, Cory O’Brien anticipates a somber electoral process ahead, reflecting a broader sentiment of apprehension among voters.

