Biden’s Handling of Classified Documents a Major Scandal

According to a Rasmussen Reports survey released this week, 48% of Americans consider President Biden’s handling of classified documents to be a major scandal.

The special counsel is investigating how classified documents from Biden’s time as Vice President during the Obama administration ended up in multiple locations, including his Delaware home.

Nearly a quarter of respondents (24%) considered it a “minor scandal” and another 24% considered it “no scandal at all”. Four percent were unsure whether it was a major scandal or a minor scandal.

Major scandal – REPS

73% of Republicans, 50% of independents and 23% of Democrats consider it a major scandal. 40% of Democrats don’t believe it is a scandal at all.

The survey also asked about the likelihood of information from classified documents being used by Hunter Biden in his foreign business deals. 44% believe it is “very likely” and 59% at least somewhat agree that the Biden family has been “influence-peddling for a decade”.

The survey was conducted among 900 likely U.S. voters from January 26-29, 2023 and has a +/- 3% margin of error.

A recent Economist/YouGov survey found that over three-quarters of Americans support a Department of Justice investigation into Biden over the classified documents.

Additionally, a CNN poll released last week found that 80% of Democrats support the appointment of a special counsel to investigate. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on January 12 that former U.S. attorney Robert Hur will investigate.

On the other hand, many Americans today think that President Joe Biden is doing a bad job as president and that if he were given a letter grade, it would be an F.

Assuming office in January 2021 in the midst of the COVID-19 contagion, Biden has been dealing with the economic mutilations of the universal health calamity, including a spiraling inflation rate. This year, his approval rating drifted as low as 36% in May and June.

