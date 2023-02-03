Jessica Simpson shares about ‘massive movie star’ she dated: “I felt like a call girl”

Jessica Simpson recently opened up about a “teenage fantasy” that came to life after dating a “massive movie star”. The mystery man was mentioned in her essay,“Movie Star: They Always Say They’re Single,” a “short and true story” published Wednesday.

The two met at 2001 Video Movie Awards where the 42-year-old shared that he “eyeballed me up and down” and “he was undressing me with his eyes”. Simpson admitted that she has had a crush on him since she was young.

Simpson and the anonymous man fell in love instantly while the singer was going through an on-and-off relationship with fellow singer Nick Lachey. From 2002 to 2006, Simpson and Lachey were married.

Jessica Simpson Fated

Although Jessica Simpson was not ready to start committing to a relationship with the anonymous lover after the VMAs, they serendipitously met at an LA gym and the singer then asked him to appear in one of her upcoming music videos.

- Advertisement -

In the essay, Simpson said that she offered the man the role and that this person earns millions and millions per movie.

In September 2001, Jessica Simpson and Lachey got back together and she did not call the actor anymore. But not all things are meant to be and Simpson and Lachey got divorced. Fate has it that the singer then patched things up and the mystery man first kissed Simpson at the Beverly Hills Hilton.

Simpson was floored by this mystery man

“I felt this warm rush all the way down my body to the tips of my toes in my wedges,” the Open Book author wrote.

However, the kiss may have not meant anything to the actor as he appeared on the red carpet with someone else by his side.

- Advertisement -

Jessica Simpson then said that she “never ever in a million years going to be the other woman”. The anonymous lover then assured Simpson that the relationship was “completely over” and that he only had eyes for Simpson.

She felt like a ‘call girl’

The pair then started a fling, going for outings and events as well as bonding over the birth of Simpson’s goddaughter. Simpson even visited her man on a movie set, however, that trip made her feel like she was only there to “have sex” with her famous fling.

She claimed that the actor told her: ‘You’re the only girl I want to be with. you’re it’ and claimed he and his girlfriend were no longer together.

Jessica Simpson added: ‘Yes, there was something sexy and enticing about all this, but there was also something demeaning about it. I felt like a call girl.’

- Advertisement -

She recounted how they began kissing after he came back from filming, before the movie star ‘blurted out: ‘Why aren’t we having sex?’”

She said she realised he was ‘hiding me from his chick’ and added: ‘I didn’t care if he was my teenage fantasy come to life, this was not a choice that same girl, my younger self, would be proud of.’

The singer said she left the star, but that he called her ‘weeping’ to beg for her to come back. The next day, Simpson left his room and split up with the actor.

Simpson finally found true love

In 2014, Simpson got married to former football player Eric Johnson.

“I don’t feel like our marriage has been long, but I feel like I’ve loved Eric my whole life,” the Dukes of Hazzard star— who shares daughters Maxwell, 10, and Birdie, 3, and son Ace, 9, with her spouse — exclusively gushed to Us Weekly in April 2022. “I guess in the moment I met him, it felt like a marriage.”

She continued at the time: “We rarely fight. If we do, it’s more conversational, and it’s not like, ‘He’s right or she’s right.’ It’s not about winning.”

The singer has previously dated John Mayer, Jensen Ackles, Johnny Knoxville and Tony Romo.

Read More News

Related Posts