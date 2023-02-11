Biden: “A very confused president,” says Florida senator

“Resign” is what was blatantly written on an ad released by Florida Sen. Rick Scott’s (R) campaign against President Biden whom he called a confused president.

In his speech, Biden said in his State of the Union address on Tuesday night that some in the GOP want to “sunset” Social Security and Medicare.

“I’m Rick Scott. Biden should resign. I approve this message,” the senator says in the ad, which accuses the president of using a tax loophole to dodge “taxes that should have gone to Medicare” in his own filings.

A Confused President

“@JoeBiden once again lies about Republicans trying to cut Social Security and Medicare,” the Scott campaign said in a tweet sharing the new ad as Biden wrapped up his sweeping speech.

Biden’s remark in the address that some Republicans want to sunset the federal programs drew boos and shouts of “no” and “liar” from GOP lawmakers in the audience on Tuesday evening.

- Advertisement -

“I’m not saying it’s a majority of you … but it’s being proposed by individuals. I’m not, politely, not naming them, but it’s being proposed by some of you,” Biden said of the proposal in an improved line as Republicans booed his arguments.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) shouted “liar” at the confused president, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) shook his head as he sat behind Biden on the dais.

Scott on Wednesday doubled down on his proposal to sunset all federal legislation after five years, to be revisited “if a law is worth keeping,” calling Biden a “very confused president.”

“I will not be intimidated by Joe Biden twisting my words,” Scott said in a statement.

Scott’s calls for Biden to resign come as many expect the confused president to announce a run for reelection to the White House in 2024.

“Confused” then flabbergasted?

- Advertisement -

After being called a confused president, Biden must be stunned after his wife, Jill Biden’s unexpected ‘kiss on the lips’ to Kamala Harris’ husband went viral.

Almost all reports went hot when First lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff inadvertently produced the first viral moment of President Biden’s second State of the Union address.

Prior to the speech, the first lady received a warm reception when she walked into the House Chamber, but an even warmer one from Emhoff.

Both she and the second gentleman were seen greeting each other with a kiss on the lips.

Read More News

- Advertisement -

Related Posts