Podcaster Megyn Kelly says Leonardo DiCaprio is just going to keep banging teens

Megyn Kelly minced no words when she spoke about Leonardo DiCaprio on her her SiriusXM podcast The Megyn Kelly Show.

She was referring to the 48-year-old’s relationship with Israeli model Eden Polani who is 19.

“He’s just going to keep banging teenagers the rest of his life. He is now dating a teenager, literally a teenager, said an angry Megyn Kelly.

Ballistic Megyn Kelly

“He is in the news every week for how he won’t date anybody past age 25. If he does, it makes news… And now he’s actually gone down to a teenager,” said Kelly who remarked in a New York Post article that his cut-off age for dating women seemed to be 25.

“She could literally be his daughter. He is bloated – you could tell this guy partied a little bit too much,” said Kelly who thinks he should “step away from the booze”.

Megyn Kelly was however kind to Polani and didn’t have anything negative to say about her. “She’s gorgeous. Okay, great. She’s a model, of course. They all are.”

“I feel like this guy from the rate of things is never going to know the joy of meeting somebody who he can fall in deep love with and build a family with. He’s just going to keep banging teenagers for the rest of his life. It doesn’t strike me as something to emulate,” said Kelly.

DiCaprio has dated tons of models and actresses and always seems to dump them after they cross the age of 25. Some of the women he has dated include Blake Lively, Bar Rafaeli, Nina Agdal, Camila Morrone and Gigi Hadid.

Rumours that DiCaprio had been dating Polani started when the pair were photographed sitting next to each other at the release party for Ebony Riley’s new EP in Los Angeles last month.

DiCaprio’s dating antics have even become the butt of jokes with Amy Schumer making fun of him at the Academy Awards last year.

“He’s done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet… for his girlfriends,” she had said.

