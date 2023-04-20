Biden’s poll numbers grim as he prepares for re-election

President Joe Biden is preparing for re-election but his poll numbers are grim.

Both Joe Biden and Donald Trump appear to have one thing in common. They both are currently having poor approval ratings in their re-election bids. Although Biden has not made any official announcement about running next year, he has said he plans to.

Poll Numbers

According to FiveThirtyEight, Biden’s average approval rating stands at 43 percent, about nine points lower than his 52 percent disapproval rating. That’s only one point higher than Trump’s FiveThirtyEight approval rating on April 15, 2019 which was where Biden is now in his presidential term.

The problem is the possible alternative to Biden is Trump and his favourability rating is actually even lower than Biden’s.

Biden is however facing a distinct lack of enthusiasm among Democrats. According to a CNN poll last month, only some 68% said Biden deserves to be re-elected next year.

Biden is also not faring well in terms of his international reputation. Britain is upset with him as he visited Ireland and not the UK recently. With Irish roots and some animosity towards England he has not made his preference for Ireland over England a secret. He has also chosen not to attend King Charles III coronation next month.

Rude Biden

Washington-based foreign policy expert and former aide to Lady Margaret Thatcher, Nile Gardiner said in an interview with Express.co.uk, “Joe Biden is an extremely rude and abrasive figure. He clearly hates Britain, has knifed Britain in the back on a number of occasions, from a US-UK Brexit trade deal that he has tried to sink, through to lecturing Britain over Northern Ireland.

“He started his presidency by removing the Winston Churchill bust from the Oval Office at the White House. Joe Biden is no friend of Britain. Biden has treated Britain with complete and utter contempt and disdain. He is also very anti-Brexit, very pro-European Union and is someone who doesn’t have any affinity with Britain. Biden is the worst US president, in the modern era in every respect.”

With grim poll numbers, his allies turning their backs on him for his attitude, what will Biden achieve in the next Presidential polls?

