Why Biden is silent on Trump’s document charges

The 37-count indictment against Donald Trump is making headlines and people all over the world are talking about it. Yet, President Joe Biden is silent and not commenting on the document charges.

Why the silence?

Aligned with Biden’s belief that no president should intervene with the Justice Department, administration officials also intend to refrain from commenting on the Trump case.

Considering that Trump is Biden’s main opponent in the 2024 election, some political analysts believe that it would be wise if the campaign treads lightly when bringing up the allegations. Apparently, that is what Pres. Biden is doing that’s why he remains mum about Trump’s legal noise.

On Saturday during Biden’s campaign, the indictment was never mentioned. He just talked about infrastructure.

Biden: What Strategy

What Biden wants is to encourage people to just read the indictment, said Jeremi Suri, a historian and presidential scholar at the University of Texas at Austin.

After leaving the Catholic church in Washington where he worships on Saturday, Biden skipped his traditional wave to waiting reporters in favor of going directly to his car and refused to answer shouted questions about the indictment. He claimed he hadn’t spoken to Merrick Garland, the attorney general, and had no intention of doing so.

The best approach

Even when speaking off the record, several White House officials took great care to avoid expressing their thoughts on the 37 accusations Trump is facing about his handling of sensitive information.

Additionally, Biden-aligned Democrats in Congress have emphasized the importance of the bill rather than exploiting the opportunity to poke fun at Trump.

Apparently, the Presdident’s strategy can be summed up in the statement of Robert Reich, a University of California professor and a former labor secretary under President Bill Clinton, when he said, “Let me just say that silence is the best response.”

In this case, silence is not just the best response; it can also be an excellent weapon. Who knows what Biden has up on his sleeve?

