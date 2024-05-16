Trump shows readiness to face Biden in presidential debates

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have agreed to a face-off in a presidential debate hosted by CNN on June 27. Set to occur in CNN’s Atlanta studios without a live audience, it marks their first confrontation since the 2020 election. But Trump showed readiness to face Biden with comments saying ‘Let’s get ready to rumble.”

CNN, which announced the debate on Wednesday, has chosen news anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash as moderators for the event.

The timing of this debate is noteworthy as it occurs before either candidate has formally secured their party’s nomination. Both campaigns have signaled a shift away from the traditional debate structure managed by the Commission on Presidential Debates. It also comes at a point where Biden is trailing against Trump in polls in 6 crucial states.

Trump ready!

The announcement comes on the heels of a social media challenge from Biden. “Over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, anytime, anyplace,” Biden wrote on X. Trump accepted the invitation promptly with, “I am Ready and Willing to Debate Crooked Joe at the two proposed times in June and September. I would strongly recommend more than two debates and, for excitement purposes, a very large venue. ”

“Trump says he’ll handle his own travel arrangements,” Biden posted on X, adding a sly remark about the benefits of being the current president. “I’ll be bringing my plane as well, and I plan to keep it for another four years.”

In a video released Wednesday morning, Biden taunted his opponent, saying, “Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal. I’ll even do it twice. First pick the dates, Donald. I hear you’re free on Wednesdays,” a pointed reference to Trump’s ongoing legal battles.

