Survey: Americans exhausted about Biden-Trump rematch

The latest NBC News poll shows that many Americans don’t want a Biden-Trump rematch for the 2024 Presidential elections. Donald Trump is running again for the White House in 2024 and he will probably face President Joe Biden who is running for reelection.

The poll indicated that 60 percent of Americans think Trump shouldn’t try to retake the Oval Office — including roughly a third of Republicans. Thirty per cent of those who think he shouldn’t campaign in 2024 cite the criminal charges he faces in New York as a “major” reason.

A Biden-Trump Exhaustion

At the same time, 70 per cent of Americans think Biden shouldn’t seek a second term — including 51 per cent of Democrats. Forty-eight per cent of those who said he shouldn’t run again cited his age as a “major” reason.

The latest results are in line with other polls indicating low enthusiasm for either Trump or Biden as they ready for what could be a 2020 rematch. Trump launched his campaign back in November, just after the midterms, and Biden is expected to enter the race soon.

Not excited

Many Americans are not excited about a potential rematch between President Biden and former President Trump, according to the new poll, with more respondents saying they feel “exhaustion” over the prospects than anything else. Apparently, they simply do not like a Biden-Trump rematch.

The other emotions being reflected in the poll revealed 29 percent feeling “fear” and 23 percent “sadness and fear.”

However, in that same poll, Trump still comes in on top of a hypothetical GOP primary field, though, 15 percentage points ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who hasn’t yet launched a bid — as Republican primary voters’ first choice.

And 41 percent of registered voters overall said they’d definitely or probably vote for Biden in the general election if he does run, including 88 percent of Democratic voters.

Conducted April 14-18, the NBC News poll surveyed 1,000 US. adults and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

While much of the political world is preparing for a Biden-vs.-Trump rematch, the biggest question to ask — is America ready for a sequel?

