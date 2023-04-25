Emily Ratajkowski feels bad for Olivia Wilde after Harry Styles kiss

Model Emily Ratajkowski recently opened up about how her kiss with Harry Styles, the ex of Olivia Wilde to have been recorded and go viral. Ratajkowski feels bad for Wilde over the kiss.

After Styles broke up with co-star and director of Don’t Worry Darling, Wilde, Ratajkowski and Styles had a public display of affection episode in Tokyo.

Being single

Ratajkowski is enjoying the single life after coming out of a three-year relationship with producer Sebastian Bear-McClard whom she shared a child and was married to. The couple split in September 2022.

“This is the first time in a long time that I’ve been in a dating stage,” she added. “The interest there is in that particular area is very strange. Not that I’m surprised, but it’s a tiny slice of my life. Most of my life is focused on my son and my work.”

“I didn’t expect this to happen. I think, in general, there’s a reason certain celebrities […], hire security, don’t go to public restaurants. … So the idea of giving [my freedom] up for the sake of privacy is something I haven’t considered yet.”

Feels bad for Wilde

She also expressed sympathy with Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles’ ex partner, when asked about the rumours of an alleged feud between the two. She referenced the cheating allegations surrounding Adam Levine, which were made by Sumner Stroh, and the ways in which “an attack narrative was being established on this girl [Stroh],” pointing to the ways women are attacked in the public sphere when they discuss their dating life.

She then added “I feel bad for Olivia [Wilde] because she has had to suffer this situation on several occasions.”

