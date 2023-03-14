Big night for Asia at the Oscars With Michelle Yeoh

It looks like it was a big night for Asia at the Oscars this time around with several Asian getting recognized for their acting skills at long last.

Everything Everywhere All At Once was the big winner, walking away with seven awards, with big wins for Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan.

The multiverse comedy about laundry, taxes and exploring other universes was the highlight of the evening. Yeoh also became the first Asian actress to win best actress. The Malaysian whose career has spanned four decades has acted in Hong Kong, British and American cinema, starting out as a model and progressing to action films.

The Oscars!

Yeoh’s mum who viewed the Oscars at a watch party in Kuala Lumpur was in tears at her daughter’s win.

Yeoh thanked her mum during her acceptance speech at the Oscars saying, “I have to dedicate this (award) to my mum, all the mums in the world because they are really the superheroes, and without them, none of us would be here tonight.

I’m taking this home to her. She’s now watching it in Malaysia, KL, with my family and friends. I love you guys. I’m bringing this home to you.

And also to my extended family in Hong Kong, where I started my career. Thank you for letting me stand on your shoulders, giving me a leg up so I can be here today.”

“For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibility. This is proof that dreams dream big and dreams do come true, And ladies, don’t let anyone ever tell you you’re past your prime,” she said.

Everything Everywhere All At Once has made $74 million in the United States so far.

Indian film RRR also won best song for Naatu Naatu in another small win for Asia.

