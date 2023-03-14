Red Carpet Drama: Lady Gaga helps fallen photographer

Bad Romance hitmaker Lady Gaga showed a kind side of her at the recent 2023 Oscars in a red carpet drama. When a photographer stumbled on the champagne-coloured carpet outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, the Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter rushed to help him up.
Someone in the audience shot the moment on camera and shared the footage on Twitter. As the photographer attempts to walk past Lady Gaga he stumbles and the people around him gasps.
Red Carpet Drama
Lady Gaga quickly runs over to check on him, shimmying past others in her elegant Versace gown, adding more colours to the red carpet drama.
“That was very nice of you!” someone says off-camera, just before Gaga continues walking into the building.
The Poker Face singer who is nominated for Best Original Song for her Top Gun: Maverick tune “Hold My Hand,” was originally not expected to perform during the broadcast due to a scheduling conflict as she films the Joker sequel.
Not going to perform
Gaga was not supposed to perform that night but she eventually made an appearance. The show’s producer, Glenn Weiss, explained during the Oscars Creative Team press conference that Gaga is currently shooting a movie and they couldn’t get her performance to the calibre they’re used to.
Weiss emphasized that the event is about honouring the movie industry and the hard work that goes into making a film, and they understand that making a movie is a priority.
This wasn’t the only red carpet drama of the night, as earlier in the day, the Academy faced backlash for excluding the late actor Luke Perry from the Oscars’ “In Memoriam” segment.
Gaga has been busy with various projects, including her work on the Top Gun sequel’s score. Tom Cruise, who stars in the film, praised Gaga’s contribution to the score, saying that her song fell right in and became the underlying score and heartbeat of the film.
Fans praised her for her kind act
Gaga’s gesture has prompted praise for the actress on social media, where fans have applauded her for running to lend a helping hand.
“Hero,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Notice how she didn’t even think about it, it was in her reflex to help him, she’s just genuinely sweet and kind.”
“The way people react speaks volumes about who they are at their core,” someone else tweeted.
NOTE: Pictures above are from Instagram