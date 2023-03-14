Red Carpet Drama: Lady Gaga helps fallen photographer

Bad Romance hitmaker Lady Gaga showed a kind side of her at the recent 2023 Oscars in a red carpet drama. When a photographer stumbled on the champagne-coloured carpet outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, the Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter rushed to help him up.

Someone in the audience shot the moment on camera and shared the footage on Twitter. As the photographer attempts to walk past Lady Gaga he stumbles and the people around him gasps.

Red Carpet Drama

Lady Gaga quickly runs over to check on him, shimmying past others in her elegant Versace gown, adding more colours to the red carpet drama.