Selena Gomez grateful to Francia Raisa for donating kidney

Songstress Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa seem to have buried the hatchet after shading each other online. Gomez shared in an interview for Apple TV+’s “Dear…,” that she is grateful that Raisa selflessly donated her kidney back in 2017 when the Rare Beauty founder was struggling with lupus.

“My best friend. Her name is Francia. She said ‘No I am absolutely getting tested,’” Gomez recalled after finding out she needed a transplant.

Gomez Feels Lucky To Have Raisa

Selena Gomez has expressed her gratitude to her friend Francia Raisa, who donated her kidney to the singer in 2017. Gomez revealed that Raisa volunteered to be a donor without hesitation and was a perfect match, describing the moment as feeling “watched over” and “lucky”. She also said she will never be more indebted to anyone than Raisa. The two have known each other since 2007, but were rumored to have had a falling out last year after Gomez mentioned in an interview that she only has a few famous friends, citing Taylor Swift as an example.

- Advertisement -

After E! News used the first half of the quote to use in an Instagram post celebrating Swift and Gomez’s friendship, Raisa reportedly commented, “Interesting,” and then later deleted it.

Gomez seemingly responded to Raisa by commenting on a TikTok chronicling the alleged rift, writing, “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”

Gomez announced the transplant on Instagram in 2017 with a heartwarming snap of her and Francia holding hands as they lay in side-by-side hospital beds.

Tattooed as a reminder

The two women then procured matching tattoos of the date the transplant occurred, cementing their connection as lifelong friends.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the condition can cause inflammation affecting a person’s “joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart, and lungs.” Because there is currently no cure for the disease, up to 60 percent of people with lupus will develop kidney complications, the Lupus Foundation of America says on their website.

- Advertisement -

Read More News

Related Posts