Guardians of the Galaxy set to be the longest movie in trilogy

Guardians of the Galaxy will be the longest film in the trilogy, says its director James Gunn. The much anticipated sequel will arrive in cinemas in May 2023.

The film will bring back familiar and favourite characters such as Drax the Destroyer, Groot, Nebula and Rocket Raccoon. Gunn told Digital Spy that a new character called High Evolutionary will also be making its debut.

Dave Bautista spoke about filming his final scenes as Drax saying, “I never really got the chance to say goodbye to everyone. There was never really that moment to kind of let it all sit in, and that realization of that closure. It hasn’t really hit me yet.

The Guardians

“I’ve been talking about it, but the emotions haven’t hit me. And I know they will when I see the film, and when I see everyone on the press tour, and we’re saying goodbye.

“It’s a very bittersweet thing. I feel very accomplished and proud of what we did, and what we left behind. But I’m also leaving behind people that I’ve been on this journey with for 10 years, and they’re family to me now. And I love them dearly.”

- Advertisement -

The premise of the third film (taken from Wikipedia) sees the Guardians of the Galaxy adjusting to life on Knowhere, but when parts of Rocket’s past resurface, Peter Quill must lead the Guardians on a dangerous mission to protect him that could lead to the team dissolving.

The cast has Chris Pratt reprising his role as the half-human, half celestial leader of the galaxy who was abducted from earth as a child and raised by a group of aliens thieves and smugglers called the Ravagers.

Zoe Saldana plays Gamora, an orphan who seeks redemption for her past crimes and was adopted and trained by Thanos to be his personal assassin. Dave Bautista is Drax the Destroyer, a highly skilled warrior whose family was slaughtered by Ronan the Accuser, under the instructions of Thanos.

Karen Gillan plays Nebula a former Avenger and Gamora’s adopted sister. She was also trained by Thanos. Vin Diesel is Groot a tree-like humanoid and an accomplice to Rocket and Bradley Cooper plays Rocket. Rocket is a former Avenger who is a genetically engineered raccoon based bounty hunter and master of weapons and military tactics.

For those who want to catch up on the first two films, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Disney+.

- Advertisement -

Read More News

NOTE: Photo is from https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6791350/

Related Posts