Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan vows to ‘return’ rRs.r 1000 crore fee, will appear in Friday-Saturday episodes

- Advertisement -

India — Weeks after rumoured to be charging hundreds of crores for hosting reality show Bigg Boss, Salman Khan joked that he will return the Rs. 1,000 crore that he never got.

He was speaking at the launch event for Bigg Boss 16, held in Mumbai Tuesday evening. The show is set to premiere on October 1 on Colors TV channel. (Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui, Tina Datta in tentative list of contestants)

During the launch event, Salman chatted with Bigg Boss about the promo that mentioned Bigg Boss will play the game this year. Bigg Boss complemented the host for his work and his charm.

Bigg Boss confirmed that he will play the game, though he won’t appear in front of the camera. When told he looks handsome, Salman said, “Thank you Bigg Boss, But I’d have looked double handsome if you could look at it with two eyes (joking about the icon of the show, one eye).” Salman added that Bigg Boss will play mind games this year and his brains will be apparent in this season.

Bigg Boss assured Salman he will pull up contestants this time, and everyone must beware that the show is completely unpredictable. He also told Salman that he may not be able to chill at all, adding that the actor has been synonymous with the game for the past 12 years.

The actor thanked Bigg Boss and added in a whispering tone, “Those Rs. 1,000 crore, I was rumoured to be getting this year, I was about to return those. I was about to return the money I never got, so Colors will be in complete profit.”

Bigg Boss also informed Salman as well as the audience that the weekend special episodes have now been shifted. Usually, Salman appeared on episodes aired on Saturdays and Sundays. This season will see Salman appearing on the show on Friday and Saturday.

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comHT Digital streams Ltd

Read More News:

More than 600,000 Malaysians sign petition against Generational End Game