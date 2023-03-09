Bill Gates becomes grandfather, Jennifer Gates welcomes first baby

Bill Gates eldest daughter, Jennifer Gates has welcomed her first child with husband Nayel Nassar. The couple tied the knot in 2021.

Gates has two children, Rory, 23 and Phoebe, 20 with his ex-wife Melinda.

Jennifer posted the news about her baby’s arrival on Instagram sharing a close up with her husband and the baby’s little feet. The baby’s sex was not disclosed.

The caption simply read, “Sending love from out healthy little family,” along with a pink heart and a praying hands emoji.

The New Gates

Melinda posted “Welcome to the world. My heart overflows.”

Martha Stewart wrote, “Best wishes to the three of you!”

Tik Tok star Tinx commented: “Biggest congratulations.”

Jennifer is currently working on her MD as well as a Master of Public Health degree. Hello magazine reports that the young couple recently bought a $51 million triplex penthouse in a famed TriBeCa building which is also home to the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Harry Styles, Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Jennifer Lawrence.

The penthouse measures 8,900 square feet with 3,400 square feet outdoors. It features a private pool, six bedrooms, six baths, 20 foot ceilings and luxury amenities.

Jennifer also owns a $16 million horse farm which was a present from her parents after her graduation from Stanford. While studying she lived in a $5 million apartment, also a gift from her parents when she was earning her medical degree.

It will be interesting to note what kind of upbringing Jennifer’s little one will have. According to a Daily Mail report, despite having a grandfather who is worth $107 billion it is not known whether Jennifer’s child will be entitled to this massive fortune later on.

Enormous Wealth

This is because the Microsoft founder has in the past famously said that he does not want his kids to become distorted with enormous wealth and said he would rather use his earnings to help the poor than his own children.

Bill Gates and Melinda who only split up in 2021 after 27 years of marriage did give their children a relatively normal childhood. The children were made to do chores and split the household work. Bill also said that he did not allow them to have phones until they were 14.

The children did however grow up in lavish surroundings as their home was a $131 million mansion in Medina, Washington. The 66,000 square foot house had a 18 meter swimming pool complete with an underwater music system, a 2,500 square foot gym and a 1,000 square foot dining room.

