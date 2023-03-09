Cole Sprouse talks about split from Lili Reinhart

Riverdale star Cole Sprouse recently talked about his relationship with co-star and ex-girlfriend Lili Reinhart. The 30-year-old shared his experience with host Alex Cooper in a new teaser clip for the upcoming episode of Call Her Daddy. The conversation included the three-year romance with Reinhart, 26.

Sprouse said that it was “really hard” to work with Reinhart after their breakup.“I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other,” he admitted.

Sprouse Been Cheated On By Exes

The actor did not elaborate further about the “damage” but he said that most of his romantic relationships have been emotionally challenging, as he’s been cheated on “by almost every single one” of his exes. However, he didn’t provide any further details or name any names, including Reinhart’s.

When host Alex Cooper asked him why the relationship ended, Sprouse then took a long drag of his cigarette before the video ended.

After meeting on the set of “Riverdale,” Sprouse and Reinhart dated on and off for three years before they ultimately called it quits in January 2020.

However, Sprouse waited until August of that year to break the news to his fans.

He wished her the best

Actor Cole Sprouse has confirmed his split from fellow “Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart in a recent Instagram post. The couple initially separated in January 2021 and permanently split in March of the same year after almost three years of dating. Sprouse thanked Reinhart for the “incredible experience” of falling in love with her and wished her “nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward.” The pair had previously quarantined separately during the pandemic but remained good friends. “I’m sure she’s just as incredible in it as everything else she does. Thanks guys ❤️,” Sprouse concluded.

