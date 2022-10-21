Bill Murray accused of misconduct on set

- Advertisement -

Hollywood actor Bill Murray is in trouble for behaving badly on set. Media company Puck has alleged that Murray, 72, kissed and straddled a “much younger woman” who was working with him on the Atul Gawande adaptation helmed by first-time feature director Aziz Ansari.

The article alleged that another employee had witnessed the encounter and filed a report that halted film production. Puck said that Murray had in fact paid the woman $100,000 to close the chapter and keep it confidential. Murray then said that his actions with the girl were merely in jest.

Coincidentally the day after the Puck article, Geena Davis’s memoir was released by Harper Collins. Titled Dying of Politeness it also contained multiple allegations against Murray. Davis wrote that while she and Murray were working on the film Quick Change, he had ‘insisted’ on using a massage device on her when they first met despite her saying no. “He wouldn’t relent,” she said.

Davis also says that Murray screamed at her in front of more than 300 people. In addition to that when they both appeared on The Arsenio Hall Show he tried to pull down her spaghetti strap.

The actress said in an interview with People magazine. “I figure it’s sort of universally known that he could be difficult to work with. I don’t feel like I’m busting him in a way that will necessarily shock him. I think he knows very well the way he can behave.”

Murray has also been accused of misconduct by his Charlie’s Angels co-star Lucy Liu in the past. According to a Washington Post report, Liu said that he had lashed out at her over a re-written scene in the 2000 film.

She said that he had “sort of hurl insults” at her during rehearsal and his language was “inexcusable and unacceptable”.

“I stood up for myself and I don’t regret it. Because no matter how low on the totem pole you may be or wherever you come from, there’s no need to condescend or put other people down.”

