Meghan Markle breaks her silence on Queen Elizabeth II’s death: ‘She was.’

Meghan Markle broke her silence about her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II weeks after the passing away of the late monarch in September.

“I’ve reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family,” Meghan Markle told Variety.

On Queen Elizabeth II’s passing away, Meghan Markle said that there was an outpouring of love and support and that she was grateful to be able to be with her husband Prince Harry to support him.

“I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time. What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like,” Meghan Markle shared.

“I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her. It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, ‘Now she’s reunited with her husband'”, the Duchess of Sussex added in her first remarks about the Queen following her demise.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. She was 96.

