Binibining Pilipinas 2022 queens look stunning during send-off event

- Advertisement -

Manila, Sept. 21 — And they’re off to make herstory! After competing for the coveted crowns last July, Binibining Pilipinas 2022 queens are on their way to represent the Philippines in various beauty pageants abroad.

Last Sept. 19, a send-off event was held to wish three of the beauty queens good luck on their adventure overseas. Of course, these ladies also served opulence and elegance during the event.

Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022 Gabrielle Basiano is known for firing up the stage with beautiful evening gowns. To mark the beginning of her journey to Egypt, Gabrielle dons another Ken Batino and Jevin Salaysay piece, this time a sparkling nude illusion ensemble.

Channeling sleek and sexy style is Bb. Pilipinas Globe 2022 Chelsea Fernandez wearing a piece by designer Angela Taloza. The black fully beaded gown features a plunging neckline and a high slit.

It’s all about drama for Bb. Pilipinas Grand International 2022 Roberta Tamondong’s send-off look. Val Taguba designed a stunning sequinned emerald dress with a feathered sweetheart neckline. We are also loving how Roberta played with her makeup, donning a subtle lilac eye color to match the green of her gown.

The three Bb. Pilipinas 2022 queens will be competing this October at Miss Intercontinental 2022 (Oct. 14), Miss Globe 2022 (Oct. 15), and Miss Grand International 2022 (Oct. 25).

Hello, readers! Do you have a story you want us to feature? Send us a message on Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, and Twitter and let’s talk about it.

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comManila Bulletin

Read More News:

Breathe in Big City: cityscapes and woody forests