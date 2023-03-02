Biden’s story on visiting Black churches, “not true” media and citizens say

President Joe Biden said he has visited Black churches and was an activist in the unification movement in his younger years. However, according to the media and several Americans, this isn’t true. That it is just another one of his lies.

In a recent White House event commemorating Black History Month, the American president talked of how he used to attend Catholic Mass early Sunday morning and then head over to the local Black church to participate in its service.

Netizens Harp At Biden On Black Churches Visit

Biden explained how he has become so acquainted with Black Christian hymns. In the clip shared by the RNC Research account, he said, “You know, I know most of those songs for a simple reason. As my buddy from Delaware can tell you, when you’re involved in the Civil Rights movement as a kid in high school – I used to go down to the Black church.

“I go to 7:30 Mass, I’m a practicing Catholic, then I’d go to 10 o’clock,” Biden said. Then he added, “And then we’d sit and plan what we’re gonna do in terms of desegre– You think I’m joking? I’m not.”

All these claims are “questionable” as far as Fox News Digital is concerned.

In his 2020 presidential campaign, Biden claimed he used to “help organize anti-segregation protests at Union Baptist Church in Delaware,” though Fox cited longtime congregants of the church who told the Washington Free Beacon at the time “that they didn’t recall Biden attending the church.”

Here are some comments from Twitter:

Greg Price:

Biden once again claims that he was “involved in the civil rights movement” and that he’d “go down to the black church and plan what we’re gonna do in terms of desegregation.” Literally none of that is true. All complete debunked lies.

pic.twitter.com/nVQfMhkRoI — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 28, 2023

@amuse tweeted, “Biden may be a liar, but he is a consistent liar. Here is Biden claiming he grew up in the Black church again today.”

“Joe has always been fighting for the rights of Black people. Take for example, his friendship with klansman Robert Byrd.”

Joe has always been fighting for the rights of Black people. Take for example, his friendship with klansman Robert Byrd. pic.twitter.com/39maIkMthJ — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) February 28, 2023

Note: President Biden’s Picture Above is an official portrait from The White House

