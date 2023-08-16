Black woman actively avoiding services from White people in England is getting slammed on Twitter

The concept of racism should be known as any other race can be racist to others, despite the color of their skin. Recently, a Black woman claims that she is actively avoiding to use services that are provided by White people. She tweets that Black people are only 3% of the UK and that she wants her money to be spent back to her community.

Just a few months ago, Elon Musk publicly states that the current system in America is discriminatory towards Whites and Asians. According to CNBC, Elon Musk is making accusations of racism against White and Asian individuals by “the media” and “elite colleges and high schools”. Musk’s tweets came as a response to media outlets nationwide deciding to discontinue the “Dilbert” comic strip.

This was following the offensive comments by its creator, Scott Adams. Adams made disparaging remarks about Black people in a racist diatribe on his YouTube channel. Notably, the major US network states that Tesla is facing lawsuits in relation to racial discrimination.

Black woman avoiding services from White people

On the plus side now that everything is labeled black owned I know which brands to avoid 😃 — Dahlias_garden (@dahlia_scum) August 14, 2023

Another Black X user states the fact that this woman flees away from her country to a majority White country. However, at the same time, after fleeing from being around people like her for the most part, she now is actively seeking to be around people like her again. The user also states the irony of the whole situation.

- Advertisement -

Other users are unfortunately making several inappropriate remarks as well. Another user claims that she will also actively avoid Black businesses in the UK. Following that, this is due to the fact that Black businesses these days are more prominent and obvious towards the race of their founder/owners.

True — John (@John33355989) August 15, 2023

Internet users are claiming that foreigners coming to Europe are expecting globalist ideas and wanting to be a nationalist. If a European were to do that in another country, there would be a massive problem. Furthermore, other X users are agreeing with this sentiment.

You make purchasing decisions based on arbitrary criteria all the time. You might like buying from someone who is like you. — Not Interesting (only 21million) (@SupermoonPics) August 14, 2023

- Advertisement -

However, there are some individuals who actually agree with the woman. They claim that individuals would prefer buying from someone who is “like” them. However, more forward thinking individuals are stating that this mentality would cause racial tension and divide among the varieties of races in a country.

Read More News

Related Posts