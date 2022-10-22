BLACKPINK is the key factor in K-pop artists’ increase in popularity

- Advertisement -

A recent report by Circle Chart’s on Allkpop says BLACKPINK is the key factor for other K-pop artists to increase their popularity.

The analyst shared a trajectory of various girl groups and their current performance in streams, digital and physical sales and went on to say, “BLACKPINK is on another level and I’m sorry to say this, but at the moment, no one can beat BLACKPINK.”

Following that, the analyst says all the female Kpop artists who released new songs in July and August cannot exceed BLACKPINK’s number of daily streams, even if combined.

“Korea is just one of over a hundred nations searching for the keyword BLACKPINK doing in terms of global traffic is showing the best performance.”

BLACKPINK’s songs do well overall and their stats seem crazy, even the songs that don’t seem to do so well receive over 5 million sales. Other groups are already celebrating for surpassing 2 million streams, while BLACKPINK enjoys stats of over 5 million even in ‘decline”, he says.

“If you’ve been watching the Circle Chart, you’ll know that LISA’s solo songs are still on the chart while BLACKPINK’s songs just remain stable there,” he says.

Other Kpop girl groups, he says, do very well at first, but then a slight decline is noticed until they eventually drop off the list.

BLACKPINK has proven to be at the level of pop artists in the United States, even appearing on the country’s most important lists; the same is true for the United Kingdom, Japan, and China.

In some ways, BLACKPINK has aided K-global pop’s recognition by being the first to appear on certain lists, set new records, and thus pave the way for other Kpop artists who, after K-pop expanded to what we know today, have worked hard to keep up with the market.

- Advertisement 2-

Fans of BLINKS, also known as BLACKPINK, expressed their appreciation for such words, stating that the pop girl group has made significant contributions to Korea and K-pop.

Nonetheless, there are those who seek to minimise their accomplishments and even receive many unjustified hate comments as a result of their great success.

BLINKS also took the opportunity to congratulate each girl group on the list, recognising them as extremely talented artists with iconic songs and albums in a market that is still heavily dominated by pop artists.

Read More News:

Janhvi Kapoor’s advice to sister Khushi Kapoor: ‘Don’t date an actor because.’

Related Posts

No related posts.

- Advertisement -

No tags for this post.