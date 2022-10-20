BLACKPINK members among highest-earning musicians on Instagram

- Advertisement -

Members of K-pop girl group placed in the top 10 of the world’s highest-earning musicians on Instagram.

US-based NetCredit came up with a list of top earning celebrities called the Instagram Rich List 2022.

For the list, it built a list of the most-followed Instagram stars from every country. NetCredit then identified every post of each star published in 2021 and analyzed how many of them were sponsored.

It multiplied the number of ads by the amount each celebrity could charge per post by cross-referencing its dataset with figures from HopperHQ’s Instagram Rich List.

The company defined a sponsored post as one that is either fully disclosed (with the “paid partnership” label) or contains branded sequences or hashtags such as #ad and #sponsored. The data was collected in May 2022.

Among the highest-earning musicians on Instagram, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Lisa and Rose landed in the top 10.

Beyonce is No. 1 with an earning of $33.7 million on Instagram in 2021.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo grabbed second place with an earning of $18.89 million. Brazil’s Anitta is in third place with $16.01 million followed by Dua Lipa with $13.04 million and Selena Gomez with $12 million.

Brazil’s Ivette Sangalo is in sixth place with $10.75 million followed by BLACKPINK’s Lisa with $8.76 million, BLACKPINK’s Rose with $.852 million, Snoop Dogg with $6.92 million and Lady Gaga with $5.27 million.

Among celebrities in Asia and Oceania, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Lisa placed second and third, while Pia Wurtzbach is fourth with $3.66 million.

