Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcome their fourth child

Celebrity couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are now a family of six. The 35-year-old Gossip Girl alum and Spirited star, 46, have not yet revealed images of their newborn but on Super Bowl Sunday, Lively shared a photo showing that she no longer had a baby bump.

“Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy,” she wrote in the Instagram post, which featured her with Reynolds’ mother, Tammy. Photos of Super Bowl dishes were also in the post. Many of Lively’s followers left comments in the post that pointed out the absence of a baby bump.

“Epic post! For all the reasons!!!” wrote Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld.

Blake Lively Surprised Fans

In September 2022, Blake Lively surprised fans with her pregnancy reveal, debuting her budding belly on a red carpet in a gold Maison Valentino dress.

She posted a slideshow of her pregnancy progress via Instagram hours after the outing.

“Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄sighting will leave me alone,” the “Age of Adaline” star wrote. “You freak me and my kids out.

“Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children,” she continued. “You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a ‘No Kids Policy’. You all make all the difference.”

Lively shows off her baby bump in photos

In the social media slideshow, the expectant star was all smiles in a cutout swimsuit, a pink bikini, a robe and more maternity looks.

Taylor Swift made a cameo in one of the photos, hugging her pregnant friend by a pool.

Lively’s fellow celebrity moms gushed over the upload.

“So happy for y’all!” Reese Witherspoon commented, while Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wrote, “❤️❤️❤️ congratulations to you ❤️❤️❤️.”

Gwyneth Paltrow, the Goop creator called Lively’s expanding family “fantastic” news.

The “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” star wed Reynolds in 2012, and they welcomed daughter James, now 8, two years later. Inez, 6, and Betty, 2, arrived in 2016 and 2019, respectively.

The “Green Lantern” co-stars want a large brood, with Reynolds telling Details in 2013 that they would “walk through that fire happily.”

Reynolds is a dedicated dad

The “Deadpool” star, 46, has been on an acting “sabbatical” since 2021 in order to spend more time at home with their little ones.

Both husband and wife have not disclosed when their fourth child was birthed but earlier last month in January, Lively uploaded a before and after Instagram photo with Reynolds.

The couple is seen inside a workout studio before her pregnancy, with the second snap showing the two in the same space striking a similar pose after her pregnancy announcement.

In the caption, Blake Lively penned: ‘been doing @donsaladino’s workout program for months now,’ and jokingly added, ‘Something isn’t working.’

Lively is comfortable in her own skin

The couple, who made a show-stopping appearance together at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards three months earlier in November, are already parents to daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty 3.

‘I think having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin,’ the talented star recently told Forbes.

‘I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident, not to say that there aren’t a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled.’

