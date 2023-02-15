Queen Camilla tests positive for COVID the second time

It has been reported by Buckingham Palace on Monday that Britain’s Queen Consort Camilla, the wife of King Charles III has tested positive for COVID. It is her second time contracting the illness.

“After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus,” said a statement from the palace. Due to that, she has cancelled all public engagements for the week.

Tested Positive for COVID-19 Twice

It is almost a year since Camilla, 75, tested positive for the virus for the first time, a few days after her husband – then Prince Charles – caught the disease.

At first Buckingham Palace said that the Queen Consort had cancelled a trip because of a “seasonal illness” but she has subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.

- Advertisement -

The royal couple has urged people to get the Covid vaccine and have both had their booster jabs.

About one million people in the UK had coronavirus in the week to 31 January, according to estimates from ONS’s most recent infection survey – which is about one in 65 people.

In England, latest data shows about 96% of people in Camilla’s 75-79-year-old age group are vaccinated, with 78.7% having their most recent vaccination three to six months ago. Cancelled Engagements

As reported by People, Queen Camilla will not be travelling to the West Midlands, about a three-hour drive north from London for Tuesday’s engagements as planned previously. She was supposed to visit the Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham for its 100th anniversary and stop by the Southwater One Library in Telfold to recognize its community contributions.

On Thursday she was supposed to join the King in Milton Keynes to celebrate its new status as a city. During last week, the Queen Consort was in good spirits after two back-to-back days of engagements.

- Advertisement - The royal couple stepped out in East London to meet activists who were involved in the anti-racism movement of the 1960s and 1970s. King Charles and Queen Camilla planted a tree at Altab Ali’s namesake park, in memory of the young British Bangladeshi man who was murdered in the area in 1978. Dance Procession

They then headed to Brick Lane to find out more about the charities and businesses at the heart of the local Bangladeshi community. King Charles and Queen Camilla were escorted by a dance procession to walk to Graam Bangla Restaurant, where they met women involved with the British Bangladeshi Power & Inspiration organization, and wrapped the day at Brick Lane Mosque.

Last Thursday Queen Camilla went out by herself to visit the STORM Family Center in Battersea, London. The charity serves victims of domestic violence and offers support services to community members of all ages, and Camilla came out to celebrate the organization’s 19th anniversary.

The Queen Consort spent time with survivors, met STORM founder Marie Hanson and learned more about the center’s activities, from candle-making to computer skills. She even tried her hand at painting on a canvas, which Hello!reports she signed “CR” (for Camilla Regina, Regina meaning “Queen” in Latin). Read More News Jenna Ortega Hysterically Crying During Filming of Wednesday - Advertisement -

Related Posts