Jenna Ortega Hysterically Crying During Filming of Wednesday 

Jenna Ortega recently came out with a statement saying that she was frequently crying during the filming of the hit Netflix show, Wednesday. Jenna has also captured the hearts of her Gen-Z audience by being the anti-fashion of the regular “popular mean girl.”

She has also starred in numerous movies and tv shows. She played a younger version of Jane in Jane the Virgin from 2014 until 2019. Jenna also played a character in another of Netflix’s hit series, You.

Furthermore, her skills have been highly reflected in Ti West’s horror slasher film, X in 2022. The role that brought her the most fame was without a doubt Wednesday. She started to be in the ranks of her peers after being the actress for the main character of a Netflix show.

Jenna Ortega had a tough time filming Wednesday

Damn… the amount of hate she’s getting from people giving “my life is so much harder so I’m gonna bully you because I’m miserable” vibes lol — @migs.b (@migsb_OF) February 12, 2023

Following the release of her statement, the young actress was subjected to cyberbullying by some Twitter users. However, her ardent fans swiftly came to her defence, stating that those perpetrating the cyberbullying likely have “unfulfilling” lives.

It feels like that jenna is the only one that still carries the whole company after all of the controversies relating to netflix that's why they won't let go of jenna — Ranz (y) (@daeant) February 12, 2023

Fans are expressing their worries about the way Netflix is treating Jenna. There are claims that the platform’s recent controversies have left it resembling a struggling vessel. On the contrary, Jenna is widely regarded as a highly talented young actress who, with her impressive performance in a number of Netflix productions, is carrying the platform on her own.

This tho!! Imagine acting in a show that is going to be streamed globally, at only 20 years old…that is stressful as fuck!!😅 — mama lilly 🤱🏻 (@lil_burd_) February 12, 2023

Agreements that she is entitled to be stressed working long hours acting are the popular opinion. As a 20-year-old it must be tough for her to be the face of Netflix all over the world, said a fan. Others agree that just because acting is seen as glamorous does not mean that it is not stressful.

Furthermore, fans discussed that her career path may entail her to make more money than the average person, but it does not mean that her stress is not valid. There were some that called her spoiled and “replaceable” but it is doubtful that Netflix will replace their newest star.

Also they had to learn a bunch of high society activities and she had to learn the cello — donDre (@webprick) February 12, 2023

Her role for Wednesday is obviously not easy. She had to change her whole demeanour and character just to fit into the role. That’s not the only issue, Jenna had to learn a few high society musical instruments for the role, which is not easy to accomplish within just a few months.

Jenna Ortega is a talented young performer who is destined to continue captivating audiences on television for many years to come. Twitter users ought to have empathy for actors and actresses, recognizing that their high salaries do not exempt them from emotions.

