Bullying: 14 Year Old Teen Commits Suicide Days After

The tragic loss of 14-year-old Adriana Kuch has shaken the community as she took her own life after being bullied at school. Footage of the bullying was circulated, bringing to light the extent of the issue.

It is a devastating reminder that bullying can have severe consequences. It raises questions about the responsibilities of schools in preventing and addressing bullying incidents.

The Daily Mail says the student at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township, New Jersey, passed away at her home. That was just two days after a brutal bullying incident was recorded and shared online.

Bullying Kuch

The video, lasting just 20 seconds, captures several students assaulting Adriana and her boyfriend, striking her with a water bottle. The horrific attack also elicited laughter from bystanders as Adriana lay on the floor, curled up in the foetal position. All this while they were punching, kicking, and pulling her hair.

The sister-in-law of Kuch, Jennifer Fero stated, ‘She loved going on runs with her older brother and our dogs when she came to visit us during the summer. She always wanted to try out new hobbies… but would get tired of them fast.

‘She talked about how she wanted to be a tattoo artist when she turns 18. Although I didn’t take it seriously in the past.” She says she really wish to know what that future was like.

Netizens react to the teen’s death

Adults in schools need to be held responsible for the physical and mental well being of students. — Electronzap (@electronzap) February 10, 2023

The public has called for those in authority to take accountability for the incident at Central Regional High School. The pervasive nature of the bullying raises questions about the role of teachers and staff in addressing and preventing them. Many are expressing disbelief that such cruelty could occur. Right under the noses of those tasked with ensuring the safety and well-being of students.

It was more tame than I expected. Still super sad. It’s hard for youth to understand that high school is such a small sliver of their existence. I think the social media aspect was a major aspect. She could repeatedly watch it and feel victimized again, and see the views grow. — funkyamishdude (@funkyamishdude) February 10, 2023

Severity

Another user posted a video of her bullying, sparking reactions from viewers. While some have downplayed the severity of the incident saying it doesn’t reach the level of violence they had expected. Others have pointed out the devastating impact that such a video can have on a young person. There are also concerns that the bullying of Kuch captured on camera may only be a fraction of the abuse Adriana faced. The full extent of the harm inflicted upon her may remain unknown.

Exactly, the problem is the language used. The term "bullying" should be replaced with assault in all cases. — Curt Thrapp (@curtthrapp) February 10, 2023

Many online users are now characterising the incident as an assault, rather than simply bullying. They argue that physical harm inflicted upon another person can no longer be considered mere bullying. Instead it must be recognized as a serious form of violence.

The ongoing issue of bullying in schools is also a source of concern. But there is a call to not normalise such extreme acts of aggression. Authorities must hold the the individuals responsible for the assault on Adriana accountable and face appropriate consequences.

This is one of the rare cases where Twitter netizens did come together in support for Kuch It is a sad period for the girl’s friends and family as she appears to have been a good person. If you are a teen experiencing any form of bullying, please contact an adult or your school’s counsellor.

