Fans Supports Demi Lovato Move To Movie Soundtracks

Demi Lovato, the former Disney star who has been embroiled in controversy in recent years, has hinted that she will be releasing new music for the upcoming horror series Scream. This marks a departure from her usual genre of pop music. It’s not unusual for artists to explore new creative avenues.

While her involvement in the horror genre may come as a surprise to some, Lovato’s versatility and willingness to take risks are part of what makes her such a compelling performer. Just a month ago, a poster of hers was banned due to it being offensive towards Christians.

Her change of direction is not much of a surprise as her latest album is more of a rock oriented one rather than pop. After her stint in rehab it appears that Demi has changed towards a new direction.

Demi Lovato possibly making music for Scream IV

Demi Lovato appears to confirm she will be releasing a new song titled “Still Alive” for #ScreamVI soundtrack. pic.twitter.com/KnbPlfK80b — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 14, 2023

Generally, her fans are supportive and are genuinely excited for the song’s release. Currently, the only confirmation we have is her tweet replying to a fan that said she is making the soundtrack for the film. The song could potentially be titled “Still Alive.”

It is now at the point where her fans are petty to other former Disney stars that are singers today. Some may look at Selena Gomez as one of her biggest competitors as they have a similar background. Fans are insinuating that now Demi is “better” than her peers, to which not many are agreeing with.

unfortunately no, cause no one is better than THE demi lovato pic.twitter.com/S0qQ0BGeVF — roy (@royscave) February 11, 2023

Some are not looking forward to her performing for the movie. Fans are claiming that the producers would need to find a better artist. Her fans came to defend her by listing her achievements which are quite significant in the pop industry. Regardless of what the gossip is about Demi Lovato, her achievements are massive.

Fans comparing double standards thrown at Demi Lovato

Demi lovato was the laughing stock of the world when she went through that mad mental breakdown but god forbid you say a word about his behaviour ur branded a homophobe. Not normal in the slightest https://t.co/jCvkJ2Cdna — sophie (@sophie72_) February 11, 2023

Recently, it appears that Sam Smith is going through a life crisis similar to what Demi Lovato endured a few years ago. Lovato received massive backlash for her strange behaviour in the past while those that do wish to speak up against Smith are branded as hateful people.

The struggles that Lovato went through with her career and personal life seems to be in the past now with bigger deals. Fans are hoping that she takes care of her mental health and to not overstress herself with work.

