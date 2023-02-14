Rihanna pregnant during Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna pregnant, that is what a representative of her company has confirmed after she performed at the recent Super Bowl LVII halftime show.

She was seen rubbing her baby bump and having limited mobility while dancing which drew attention that the Barbadian singer was certainly expecting a child nine months after her first time giving birth.

Rihanna pregnant

Before the show, Rihanna and her entourage did not say a word which led people to believe she took advantage of her long-awaited return to make the announcement. It could be possible that she did not want to be a topic of conversation in the weeks leading to the performance.

The singer sang and danced to a number of her hits at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona, where the Philadelphia Eagles are playing the Kansas City Chiefs.

Top hits

- Advertisement -

Rihanna performed well-known hits like “We Found Love,” “Where Have You Been,” “Diamonds” and “Work,” and even hinted she was pregnant during the performance, which was buzzing on social media Sunday.

She shares a nine-month-old boy with rapper A$AP Rocky. The Grammy winner said in an interview that she first thought twice about performing at the Super Bowl but motherhood ultimately became the reason why she was inspired to perform at Super Bowl.

Motherhood Inspiration

“I was like, ‘You sure? I’m three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this,’” she said.

“When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything,” she added. “And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all,” she said. “It’s important for my son to see that.”

She also said fitting her 18-year catalogue into a 13-minute set was tough.

- Advertisement -

“The setlist was the biggest challenge. That was the hardest part — deciding how to maximize 13 minutes, but also celebrate. That’s what the show’s going to be — it’s going to be a celebration of my catalogue in the best way,” she said. “I think we did a pretty good job at narrowing it down.”

Rihanna played up the big reveal in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit — a jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting bodysuit and sculpted bandeau — down to reveal her belly.

Supportive Partner

A$AP Rocky was seen excitedly supporting her on the sidelines during the halftime show, filming her performance and dancing along.

Rihanna first revealed in January 2022 that she was expecting her first child with Rocky, 33. After she was photographed debuting her baby bump in New York City, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna is “excited to be a mom” and “couldn’t be happier.”

“Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own time table, and having a baby is no different,” the source said, adding that the couple were over the moon about their baby on the way.

- Advertisement -

“They’re just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous, but they’re just the cutest, giddiest young couple that’s expecting kids.”

Successful event

A nine-time Grammy Award-winner, Rihanna has 14 No 1 Billboard Hot 100 hits, including We Found Love, Work, Umbrella and Disturbia.

The Super Bowl is the music industry’s premiere showcase and has featured performers including Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Prince, Madonna and the Rolling Stones. The broadcast usually draws about 100 million viewers in the United States, with more tuning in from around the world.

DJ Snake and Jason Derulo, whose backup dancers included synchronised robot dogs, performed before the kick-off in Arizona.

The Kansas City Chiefs went on to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 and take home their third Super Bowl championship.

Read More News

Related Posts