Fast X drops first trailer, Jason Momoa plays the villain

Fast X has launched its trailer for the film with Vin Diesel reprising his role as Dominic Toretto whose crew must help in the fight agains Cipher (Charlize Theron) when she recruits the mysterious Dante (Jason Momoa).

Momoa previously said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that he was really enthused to be playing the villain in the franchise. “I’m gonna do Fast 10, that’s gonna be fun… it’s fun, I get to play the bad guy, which I haven’t gotten to do for a while. Now I get to be the bad boy. A very flamboyant bad boy.”

The synopsis of the film reads as follows:

“The end of the road begins. Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious saga launches the final chapters of one of cinema’s most stories and popular global franchises, now in its third decade and still going strong with the same core cast and characters as when it began.

“Over many mission and against impossible odds, Dom Torreto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in the path. Now they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever face: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything – and everyone -that Dom loves forever.”

“In 2011’s Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn’t know was that Reyes’ son, Dante (Aquaman’s Jason Momoa) witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price.”

Dante’s plot will ‘scatter Dom’s family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica, with new allies forged as old enemies resurface. But things change when Dom discovers that is eight-year-old son is the ‘ultimate target’.

Vin Diesel said of Fast X in an interview last year, “It is very intense, although god has brought such incredible talent to assist me in completing this mythology, I can’t help but to reminisce… you have all been a part of this journey.”

“There are angels coming to this mythology that will make you smile,” he said.

Fast X also stars Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, John Cena, Jason Momoa, Jordana Brewster, Brie Larson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Micheal Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren, Cardi B and Rita Moreno.

The film will hit the cinemas on May 19.

