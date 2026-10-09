Jobseeker reaches start-date discussions after 3 interviews, only to lose opportunity over unofficial reference

A post on Reddit’s r/recruitinghell has described one of the more demoralising ways a job offer can disappear: not through a poor interview, not through a skills gap, but through an unsolicited phone call a hiring manager made to her own network about a company the original poster left two years ago.

The original poster completed three rounds of interviews over two weeks, submitted a written assignment, and had reached the point of discussing start dates with the recruiter. The final formal step was three references, which they provided. A week of silence followed. When they reconnected with the recruiter, they learned the company would not be moving forward.

The reason: the hiring manager had independently reached out to someone in her network from a previous employer, a company the original poster had not worked at since 2024, which they said they had left on good terms. They were told not to hire them and that the company would not hire them again.

“Was completely floored,” the original poster wrote. “Have no idea who it would be. My VP there I’ve used as a reference before too.” They reached out to the hiring manager for more information or an opportunity to explain themselves, with little expectation it would change the outcome.

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“Just feel so defeated,” they lamented.

What Reddit said

The thread moved quickly between empathy, practical warning, and a legal observation worth taking seriously.

One commenter offered the most commonly heard career advice in response: “This happens a lot. This is the main reason I tell everyone to always do your best work. Always be professional. Always do the right thing.”