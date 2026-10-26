Honourably discharged veteran, 27, can’t land part-time work at Aldi or Amazon — and asks why it was easier at 18

A post on Reddit’s r/jobhunting from a 27-year-old military veteran has captured a frustration many job seekers recognise: being older, more experienced and more disciplined than ever, yet still unable to get a minimum wage job.

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The original poster, based in Silver Spring, Maryland, recently left the military with an honourable discharge. He is continuing his studies and wants a simple part-time job to keep modest cash flowing. It has not gone to plan.

He interviewed for warehouse and store roles at two Aldi locations and was rejected by email both times. He went through Amazon’s training programme but failed his first delivery driver test, saying he had about three minutes to adjust to the electric van, and never heard back. Searches for entry-level blue-collar work turned up nothing.

“When I was 18, I had no trouble finding part-time jobs at all. Target, GameStop, Hot Topic,” he wrote. “How am I older now with more experience and a vet, no less struggling to find minimum wage work?”

What Reddit said

One commenter offered a practical lead: “Check out Home Depot. They’re almost always hiring, and they have a program for vets.”

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Another pointed to deliberate understaffing as the reason entry-level hiring has dried up: “Feels like every business across industries is in a race to see what their version of a skeleton crew looks like, firing people until they have nothing but that skeleton crew, and overworking them.” The commenter linked it to everyday experiences, with three of 20 checkouts open at the grocery store, slow fast food, and month-long waits for appointments.