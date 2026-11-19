USA: Former US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chairman Gary Gensler has warned that the artificial intelligence (AI) bubble will likely burst by 2028, before the presidential election in the United States.

He noted that “the only question is if it’s a soft recession or something more dramatic.”

Mr Gensler, however, said that the downturn won’t be as “harsh” as the 2008 financial crisis but could be as “significant” as the dot-com bubble burst in the early 2000s, CNN reported.

Besides the “extraordinary size” of big tech companies’ AI spending, which he said was five times more in 2026 than three years ago, Mr Gensler also questioned why lenders are lending so much money, pointing to circular financing and complex off-balance-sheet arrangements that could make it difficult to assess the risks involved.

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In terms of which companies would be most affected if the bubble bursts, he predicted that cloud computing companies that lease computing power to AI developers would see “breakage and bankruptcies”.

Major companies, meanwhile, ‘will survive’, he added.

Last month, reports about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s relationship with a Singapore-based company businesswoman suspected by US intelligence agencies of working for Chinese intelligence surfaced. The Wall Street Journal later described the scandal as a test of the AI boom’s resilience.

Mr Huang subsequently admitted in an email to Nvidia staff that he had been unfaithful to his wife and hurt his children. He also acknowledged falling short as CEO and pledged to work to earn back his colleagues' confidence.