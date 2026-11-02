From Island Flavours to Beauty Finds: Experience Jeju in Singapore

From Korean food and seafood to skincare and local delicacies, the “’26 Meet Jeju in Singapore” event invites visitors to experience the island’s unique offerings without travelling far from home.

Singaporeans looking to discover more of Korea beyond Seoul can look forward to a taste of Jeju Island this November. From 4 to 6 November 2026, the “’26 Meet Jeju in Singapore” event will bring the island’s distinctive products, flavours and experiences to WEAVE at Resorts World Sentosa, offering visitors an opportunity to explore what makes Jeju a favourite destination for travellers and food lovers alike.

Organised by Jeju Special Self-Governing Province and the Jeju Business Agency, the three-day event will showcase more than 20 Jeju brands and over 60 products, spanning food, seafood, meat, beverages, snacks and skincare. Visitors can look forward to discovering products that reflect the island’s local ingredients, culinary traditions and approach to everyday living.

A Taste of Jeju’s Local Flavours

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Often associated with its volcanic landscapes, scenic coastlines and natural beauty, Jeju is also home to a diverse range of local products. The event brings these offerings together in one place, making it easier for Singaporean visitors to discover the island through its food and lifestyle brands.

Food lovers can explore a selection of Jeju specialities, including black pork, premium Hanwoo beef, marinated abalone and other local delicacies. These products offer a glimpse into the island’s culinary identity, where local ingredients and distinctive flavours take centre stage.

Visitors can also discover snacks, beverages and sweet treats, offering something for different tastes and occasions. Whether sampling an unfamiliar speciality or finding a new favourite to enjoy at home, the showcase provides an opportunity to explore Jeju beyond the usual Korean food options.

Discover New Finds in Food and Beauty

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Reviving Sleeping Mask

Beyond food, the showcase will introduce visitors to products that reflect Jeju’s broader lifestyle offerings. For those interested in beauty and personal care, participating brands will present skincare products inspired by the island’s natural environment. Visitors can learn more about the products and explore options to incorporate into their daily routines.

Marinated Abalone

From food and beverages to beauty products, the range of offerings provides an opportunity to discover brands that may be less familiar to Singaporean consumers. It is also a chance to learn about the products and the local businesses behind them, all within a single visit.

Get Hands-On with Jeju’s Offerings

One of the highlights of the event is the opportunity to experience selected products in person. Through product sampling and interactive activities, visitors can discover different offerings, explore their features and find products that suit their preferences.

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Rather than simply browsing an online catalogue, visitors can enjoy a more hands-on introduction to the participating brands. This creates an opportunity for consumers to learn about products they may not have encountered before, while giving Jeju businesses a platform to introduce their offerings to the Singapore market.

The event will also feature lucky draws, interactive activities and Korean dance performances, adding a lively cultural dimension to the showcase. Visitors can enjoy an engaging outing while discovering the products and stories behind Jeju’s local brands.

Take Your Favourite Finds Home

For those who discover something they love, the experience does not have to end when they leave Resorts World Sentosa.

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Selected products will be available to shop online through Lazada and Shopee, allowing visitors to explore purchasing options and enjoy their favourite discoveries beyond the event. The combination of in-person product experiences and online shopping also makes it easier for consumers to revisit products after the showcase.

For participating Jeju brands, the initiative provides an opportunity to introduce their products to Singaporean consumers and build awareness in an overseas market. By connecting product discovery with established online shopping platforms, the event brings together a physical showcase and the convenience of e-commerce.