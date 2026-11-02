‘The trash took itself out’: Job seeker stands firm after recruiter demands references before interview

A post on Reddit’s r/recruitinghell talked about a recruiter request that many candidates find premature and unnecessary early on: handing over references before the process has really begun.

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After an initial call, the original poster received a Teams meeting invite from a recruiter to “get to know” them better. The same email asked for a resume, which they considered normal, and a survey that required two references.

They replied politely: “I apologise, but I don’t give out references until I’m being seriously considered for a position. If this voids our Teams meeting, that’s completely understandable.”

A few hours later, the recruiter called. According to the original poster, they insisted the references were needed “this one time for our records,” promised they would not contact them yet or alert the candidate’s current employer, and said they simply wanted to be ready when presenting the profile to clients.

The original poster held firm, explaining that they valued what their references would say about them and respected those people too much to share their details casually. The recruiter said they could no longer help and cancelled the meeting.

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“The trash took itself out, I must say,” the original poster wrote.

What Reddit said

Most commenters agreed with the decision. “That was the right call,” one wrote.

Several suggested the request had less to do with vetting candidates. “I was a reference for someone who did the same thing, and it’s really just a way for them to attempt to generate more leads or sell on openings,” one commenter said. Another agreed: “Recruiters will collect your references and then use them to try and build their own recruiting network.”