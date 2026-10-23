Four interviews in one week, then rejection: Job seeker questions lengthy hiring process

Four interviews in one week, with updates within 48 hours after each round, seemed like a good sign for one job seeker. But the process ended with a rejection email.

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The job seeker shared the experience on Reddit’s r/recruitinghell, writing: “Never been so dejected. I thought I was a perfect fit. This job market sucks.”



‘They already knew who they wanted’

The most commonly cited explanation was the internal candidate hypothesis: “They already knew who they wanted. Probably someone internal. They needed to make it look fair.”

Another offered a different explanation, suggesting employers may keep looking even when they find someone who meets the requirements.

“It’s like no one is good enough. Even if you are a good fit, at the moment, companies are always holding out for someone better.”

How many interviews are too many?

For one commenter, three interviews should be enough: an initial screening with the recruiter, followed by up to two rounds with the team.

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“I think three interviews is my max. One with the recruiter for a quick screen and up to two with the team to ensure fit. Anything beyond that indicates a broken interview process to me.”