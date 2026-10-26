Netizen says they were laid off after 7 years as company replaces IT staff with Anthropic AI

A Reddit user on r/recruitinghell has shared their experience of being laid off alongside a lead developer after years at the same company, claiming that both roles were replaced by an Anthropic subscription as the business moves towards an AI-driven operating model.

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The employee, who worked as a server and network administrator for seven years, said the lead developer had been with the company for 10 years. Both began receiving emails notifying them that their access to various company systems was being revoked before the CEO called to inform them of the decision.

According to the post, the CEO cited major budget cuts as the reason for the terminations. The employee said they understood the decision from a business perspective but still found it painful to leave after so many years with the company.

The poster added that the company’s leadership appeared keen to put the business into what they described as a fully AI-driven mode. The finance department was reportedly scheduled to face changes the following week, raising concerns that the cuts could extend beyond the technology team.

The employee said they had anticipated the layoffs, describing the warning signs as having been on the wall for some time. Despite the disappointment, they said they were preparing to look for another job.

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Reddit users react to AI-driven layoffs

The post prompted comments about how companies treat long-serving employees and whether replacing experienced staff with AI subscriptions could create problems later.

One commenter suggested that the former employees should charge a significantly higher rate if the company eventually needs their help again, writing: “When they inevitably ask for help, your contract price is x500 your old rate. Do not assist them in any way for free.”

Another commenter pointed to the challenges facing job seekers in an increasingly AI-driven recruitment market. They argued that companies often prioritise financial considerations over workers and their families.