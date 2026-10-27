'Thank you, please don’t waste our time': Job seeker praises company for cancelling interview instead of stringing them along

A post on Reddit’s r/recruitinghell has talked about a candidate thanking an employer for a rejection. The original poster shared an email in which a recruiter told them the position had been filled by another candidate and that their upcoming interview was being cancelled.

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The message said the decision was “truly a matter of timing rather than a reflection of your qualifications,” praised their background, and expressed interest in staying in touch about future openings.

“It sucks that I don’t have an opportunity, but that’s all I ask at this point,” the original poster wrote. “Don’t lead me through hoops.”

What Reddit said

Many agreed that a clear, timely no beats the alternative. “This is a decent person,” one commenter wrote. “I expect rejection as part of this process but I can’t tolerate ghosting and time wasting.”

Another called it “probably the best rejection email you can get,” and shared what happened when they replied to a similar one with thanks. Two months later, the company came back with a full-time offer for a different role on the team. They turned it down because it wasn’t the job they had applied for, but the door had stayed open.

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Not everyone was impressed with the hiring process behind the email. One commenter who works in HR questioned cancelling scheduled interviews at all: “I wouldn’t cancel an interview just because one candidate really impressed me. If I’ve scheduled interviews, I’ll meet all the candidates and make my decision afterwards. It’s only fair to give everyone a chance.”